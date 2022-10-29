Indiana artist, Vince Ash, brings a new sound to R&B and hip-hop. His recent hits “L’z,” “Lost,” and “Coach Carter” solidified his spot in the industry by a landslide. Since becoming the first artist to sign to Paul Rosenberg’s Goliath Records imprint on Interscope, Ash has not taken his foot off the gas.

Yesterday (October 28), the rising artist dropped his newest single, “Whut’s It Gon Be.” Featuring Bino Rideaux, the three-minute record was driven by an old-school West Coast type of beat.

As Vince Ash showed love to the leading lady in his life, he recounted all the little things he’s done to express his admiration for her. “With every second in a minute, of a hour with you/I’ll cherish every moment/Cause it won’t be long til we through,” he rapped.

Aside from the single, the artist also recorded visuals for the record. In the video, he is at a crowded party, but his sight stays focused on the camera and the girl he’s falling for.

Stream the single and watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics

At any chance, I get to try to make it right

I get caught up in my old ways, creeping through the nigh

My plight, lust or love had me blinded in pursuit

Was looking for a change of pace so that’s what brings me to you