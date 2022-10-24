After the first three games of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3. This is a horrible way to begin the season, especially when there were people out there who thought you could turn it around this year. Instead, the Lakers have been bad, and they want to trade Russell Westbrook before things get demonstrably worse.

There are a few players the Lakers are looking at right now, including Terry Rozier. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Rozier is one of the players at the top of the Lakers’ wishlist, although it is unlikely that the Hornets will want to part with him. Either way, this is interesting news given the last three games.

Per Charania:

“The Lakers and Hornets held discussions about a possible three- or four-team trade during the summer, and hold him in high regard among their possible trade possibilities, but the dynamic Hornets guard’s availability will be entirely predicated on the franchise’s direction for the future and its play as the season goes on.”

The Lakers are also in talks with the Utah Jazz and the Indiana Pacers, so it will be interesting to see if they actually get a deal done.

