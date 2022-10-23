Khloé Kardashian says that she considers getting breast augmentation surgery “all the time,” admitting so in the latest episode of The Kardashians. During the show, Khloé mentioned her desire to get the work done, to which Kris Jenner said she’d be interested in getting it done together.

“I’m really contemplating getting my boobs done. It’s just something I think about all the time,” Khloé said, before Kris interjected, “Oh, let’s do it together!”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Is that weird, mother/daughter boob jobs?” Kris asked.

Khloé answered: “I don’t know what’s weird anymore.”

From there, Khloé explained further: “I’m wearing a latex top with like, a bra top so they look great right now and I wish they looked like this all the time. I just want fuller. Like when you see me in a bikini, I don’t have like, cleavage. Like my sisters have like this, ample cleavage.”

If Khloé moves forward with the operation, it won’t be the first time she’s gone under the knife. Back in 2021, Khloé admitted to having gotten a nose job during a reunion for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The family’s new series, The Kardashians, is available on Hulu. The second season is currently being released weekly.

