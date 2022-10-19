Waka Flocka Flame says that it’s “lame” for people to discuss Russell Wilson’s private life, while reacting to a clip of Charlamagne Tha God and Channing Crowder from the Pivot Podcast. Crowder had previously labeled the Denver Broncos quarterback a “square.”

“That s**t lame,” Waka commented on Instagram. “Grown men talking bout grown men for views especially when y’all see Russ and his family happy smfh we gotta do better frfr.”

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)

While the podcasters joked about Wilson being a “square” they also admitted that he’s the type of guy to bring home to the family.

Wilson, who is married to singer Ciara, has long been teased for being “corny.” His former Seahawks teammate DK Metcalf commented on the narrative earlier this year, defending the 33-year-old.

“That’s just him, people call it square, like okay. If it’s lame being a square, I’ll be lame too. It’s lame that you treat your wife good, and ya’ll seem happy and ya’ll genuinely happy for each other, cool I want to be that way too,” Metcalf said at the time. “He’s too good and too perfect, that people can’t see their life like that, so now they want to hate on him. Like that’s just Russ, I can’t say what he does, how he does it, but that’s just him. From the first day, I met him, till today, if I talk to him later on he’s gonna be the same way. He’s been the same way.”

Check out Waka’s recent comment below.

