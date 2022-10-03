Former NFL football star Channing Crowder seems to have some sort of vendetta against Russell Wilson. Over the course of the last few months, he has been incessantly hating on the Broncos quarterback, and fans are trying to figure out why. It all started when Crowder called Wilson a “square” who is only with Ciara because of his money.

Despite apologizing for these sentiments, Crowder continued to speak out against Wilson on The Pivot Podcast. In one clip, Crowder said that Russ’ hairstyle bothers him and that he’s simply a corny dude who he doesn’t want to be around.

NFL via Getty Images

“I don’t know, you know I’ve been criticized a lot,” Crowder said. “Called the man lame, called him square… They got on my about that… No I’m not taking it back!… It’s an opinion. I know dudes that I want to hang with, I grew up in Atlanta and I know guys I wanna hang with. I don’t wanna hang with Russ! ‘Cause he put mousse in his hair, he slick it sideways, he ain’t my type of dude.”

Now, Crowder is going off on Wilson again. In the clip down below, Crowder reiterates how he would avoid Wilson in any sort of public situation. This led to a deeper conversation on why Wilson is “lame.” Crowder claims that while Wilson is a stand-up guy who does a lot of incredible things, it is his public behavior and actions that make him corny. From his promotional videos to nicknames, Crowder doesn’t like any of it.

Crowder is by no means the only person who holds this view, however, he is certainly the loudest. This has led to some criticism towards Crowder, but he clearly doesn’t care.

Let us know what you think of Crowder’s remarks, in the comments section down below.