Channing Crowder claims that Ciara only left Future for Russell Wilson because she wants his money. The former NFL linebacker turned Podcast host shared his disrespectful comments during a recent episode of The Pivot.

Crowder explained that if Wilson “didn’t have that bread,” Ciara would still be with her ex-boyfriend, Future.

“Russell’s square,” Crowder said. “Russell’s square.”



Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Wilson didn't respond directly to the comments, but he shared a Bible verse about love on his Twitter account, Saturday: "'But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.' Galatians 5:22-23 NIV."

Wilson and Ciara have been together since early 2015. They announced their engagement in 2016 and share two children together, Sienna Princess (born in 2017) and Win Harrison (born in 2020). Ciara also has a child from her relationship with Future.

Earlier this year, Wilson and Ciara ran into Future at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, where Drake's Super Bowl performance was held. The couple was seen ducking out from the party early, presumably after running into Ciara's ex.

Wilson will spend next season in Denver with the Broncos, after having been traded from the Seattle Seahawks, during the offseason.

Check out Crowder's comments below.

[Via]