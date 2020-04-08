Square
- SportsChanning Crowder Labels Russell Wilson A "Square" & Claims Ciara Is With Him For The MoneyChanning Crowder slammed Russell Wilson as a "square."By Cole Blake
- MusicJay-Z Changes Twitter Name, Tweets For The First Time Since 2018Jay-Z made a major $297 million deal with Square, Inc. to sell a majority stake in TIDAL.By Alex Zidel
- RandomSquare Inc. Has Discussed Acquiring Tidal From Jay-Z: ReportHov acquired the streaming service in 2015 for $56 million.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $1 Billion In Square Equity To COVID-19 Relief EffortsJack Dorsey has publicly shared on Twitter that he's pulling from his $3.3 billion net worth to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.By Erika Marie