Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have been happily married since 2016, and have added to their family since then. While also taking care of Future Zahir, the son of rapper Future and Ciara, Russell's family consists of two other children, their daughter Sienna and son Win.

But, it appears that isn't enough for Wilson. While guest hosting an episode of The Ellen Show, Ciara welcomed her husband on the show as a guest. "This will be fun," he said "I get to be on set with you. We're gonna have a little fun today, huh."

Ciara explained that Russell's presence sometimes makes her nervous while in public. "So guys, the funny thing is that Russ makes me really nervous," she said. "For some reason, I always feel so vulnerable with you when I'm in this setting with you."

Russell fed off of that, as he prepared to make things a bit awkward with his wife. "Well I do know everything about you, first of all," he said. "Second of all, I'm going to make you more nervous right now. You guys want me to make her more nervous?"

As he got on his knees and held her hand, Russ asked Ciara if they could have more children. "Well, I have a question for you," he said. "A serious question. Can we have more babies? It would be perfect. Just give me one more."

While she did agree that they could have more in the future, she wasn't exactly rushing to do so. "We definitely can," she said. "We got a little more time before we get there."

Check out the cute interaction between the couple below.