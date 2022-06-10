Back in April, former NFL star Channing Crowder found his name on the list of trending topics after he made comments about Russell Wilson and Ciara's marriage. Unprovoked, Crowder discussed Wilson's image, calling him a "square" while also accusing the singer of only being with the NFL giant because he's rich. Crowder was quickly criticized for his assessment of Wilson, especially considering Wilson's character has been widely praised for his charitable efforts and on-field performance, as well as the love, care, and concern that he publicly pays to his superstar wife and their children.

However, Crowder is under the belief that after Ciara was with Future, no man could truly measure up. “If Russell didn’t have that bread, Ciara wouldn’t be with him,” Crowder said. “Russell a square. Ciara has a good situation. You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson. Everybody has a type. "

More recently, Crowder caught up with The Breakfast Club to address his controversial statements. It seemed as if he did regret the things he said about Ciara, or at least speaking his opinion publicly.

“Bringing up Ciara, bringing up the man’s family, I’ll take that back,” Crowder said. However, as far as his remarks about Wilson are concerned, Crowder doubled down on Wilson being a "goofball." It doesn't look like the Wilsons will receive any apologies.

