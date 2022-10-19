Charlotte Hornets sophomore James Bouknight is in trouble right now as he was arrested for a DWI this past weekend. The arrest actually took place in Mecklenburg County, NC during the early hours of Sunday morning. According to TMZ, Bouknight was not driving the vehicle when he was arrested, although he was causing issues in a parking deck.

Attendants at the parking lot tried to get Bouknight’s attention, although it turns out he was fast asleep due to intoxication. When police arrived on the scene, they realized that Bouknight had an open bag of Doritos in his lap, as well as a Glock. North Carolina is an open carry state that does not require a license, so Bouknight didn’t get in trouble for the gun.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

After being booked by police, Bouknight was released on $2,500 bond. Unfortunately for Bouknight, this is his third traffic stop since February. He has been caught speeding which led to a reckless driving charge. There was also a report that he fled from a car in 2019 while smelling like alcohol. Based on this information, it seems clear that Bouknight needs serious help, before he does something that affects the lives of other people.

TMZ acquired a picture of James Bouknight passed out in his car with a bag of Doritos and a Glock handgun in his lap before he was arrested for DWI pic.twitter.com/x3ClgxcCDB — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 19, 2022

