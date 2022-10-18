Mo’Nique has had her fair share of beef with some of Black Hollywood’s most notable stars. Earlier this year, 50 Cent came to her defense, asking Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey to apologize for “blackballing” her in the industry after winning her Oscar in 2010.

“I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire [Monique] and he is happy i decided to work with her,” 50 wrote. “He said he couldn’t speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with monique and has even brought her up for things monique has no idea about. I’m so happy for Mo right now!”

While the Precious star revealed earlier this year that Perry expressed regret over how he treated her in recent years, her relationship with Oprah has yet to be repaired. On Monday, Mo’Nique took to social media to respond to a viral video that claims the famous talk show host ruined her life and career. “If a picture is worth a thousand words, then this video was worth a million to me,” the comedian penned in an Instagram post.

“My deepest gratitude to the individuals who made this piece and for accurately stating the facts. ‘As long as we conceal, how can we heal, so thank you very much for being part of the reveal’. They got auntie out here rapping now.”

Mo’Nique concluded her post, letting it be known that despite the hurt feels, she still has love for Winfrey. “I LOVE US 4REAL. OPRAH AND TYLER I LOVE Y’ALL TOO.” As for her relationship with the comedian, Oprah shared in 2018, “It’s a law that if you meet negative with negative you will just have a combustive negative force of energy.”

