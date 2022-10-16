Kim Kardashian says that she and Pete Davidson once had sex in front of a fireplace to honor her grandmother, Mary Jo “M.J.” Shannon. Kim recalled the moment during the latest episode of her family’s new Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians.

“You know what’s so crazy?” she asked her grandmother on the show. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

Kim added: “I know that’s really creepy.”

“Not in the lobby!?” M.J. responded.

Kim explained: “Not in the lobby! But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?”

“I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once,” M.J. said.

Kim and Davidson dated from November 2021 through August 2022. The comedian was Kim’s first serious boyfriend following her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she had been married since 2014.

As for her relationship with West, sources for TMZ have said that Kim hasn’t spoken directly to him in weeks.

