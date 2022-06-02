Even though Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been in the spotlight for months now, the story of how the two came to be an item proper has never reached the public. In a brand new episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that her relationship all started with a "DTF" feeling.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians titled “Never Go Against the Family,” fans were able to watch as Kim Kardashian opened up about her budding relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

"So this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL and then when we kissed in the scene it was just a vibe. And I was like, ‘Oh shit. Maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my afterparty. Everyone was at my afterparty. [He] does not give me the time of day,” said Kardashian. "A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like "Hey do you have Pete's number?'" Kim shared. "They were like 'Yeah' and I text him. I wasn't even thinking like 'Oh my god I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking...I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my...I was just basically DTF."

(If you're not up to date on the jargon Kim used: BDE = Big Dick Energy, DTF = Down To Fuck)

Nonetheless, Davidson’s absence at Kardashian’s afterparty did not accurately indicate his interest, as months prior, the comedian had actually made an attempt to collect Kim's phone number-- by apparently asking Megan Fox for it. The request was met with laughter as Fox claimed there was a better chance of her and her boyfriend, MGK, being eaten by crocodiles than him getting Kardashian’s number.

"...he asked me for your number months ago and like I was like dude, you have a better shot of, like, me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number,’" said the actress.

Despite this shaky start, the relationship has been smooth sailing and Kardashian now hopes that her children and Davidson can share a similar bond shared to that of her nephew, Mason Disick, and Travis Barker-- now Mason's step-dad.

"I think after hearing this conversation with Mason and North and just hearing how he’s getting along with Travis and loving having someone else around I just think, like, ‘Okay there’s hope.’ Like, you know, one day I’ll have someone that can come around and hang out with the kids," said Kardashian.

