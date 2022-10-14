Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.

Mayweather has been over the moon about this development, and there is no doubt that he loves being around the newest member of his family. Whenever he has the chance, he brings KJ to his boxing workouts, and when the young child puts on some gloves, Mayweather makes sure to document it. It’s extremely cute, and we’re sure Floyd will be working with KJ on his footwork, in the not-so-distant future.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Floyd has bestowed KJ with a brand-new gift that he will certainly adore. As you can see in Yaya’s Instagram story below, Floyd gave KJ a mini-Range Rover. It’s a cute little gift that is perfect for any young child interested in driving expensive cars.

“Look what I got my grandson,” Floyd said. “So today, a baby Range Rover. Tomorrow … a baby Lambo?”

Let us know what you think of the new gift, in the comments section down below.

