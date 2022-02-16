Over the years, there has been quite a bit said about the relationship between NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather. The pair were once showing off their teen love on social media but now, they are co-parenting from two different states. Yaya is reportedly living with her father as YoungBoy serves out house arrest with his girlfriend and their infant in Utah. Also, Yaya is still dealing with serious charges stemming from an incident years ago where she stood accused of stabbing a woman—another mother of one of YoungBoy's children.

While visiting The Pivot podcast, Yaya's father Floyd Mayweather spoke about his daughter becoming a mother and shared his thoughts on YoungBoy.

“I’m proud of my daughter, even though she’s a little young to have a baby,” he said. “She’s twenty-one, and she’ll be twenty-two this year, but I’m proud of her. I’m proud of NBA YoungBoy, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists, as far as in music. He got a cult-like following." Mayweather added that he looks at YoungBoy as if he's one of his sons and wants only "the best for him and I don’t want him having beef with anyone.”

We've witnessed several young artists lose their lives to violence or substance abuse, and Mayweather wants to keep things positive for his daughter, YoungBoy, and his grandson. Check out Floyd Mayweather below.