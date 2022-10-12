Bill Murray reportedly paid out a $100,000 settlement to a female staffer on the film, Being Mortal, which has since been shelved. The project was set to be Aziz Ansari’s feature film debut before it was halted due to Murray’s “inappropriate behavior.”

According to a new report from Puck, Murray and a female staffer were wearing masks on set when the legendary actor began kissing her body and straddling her, which left her “horrified.” Murray claimed that he was merely joking.

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for RFF)

At the time, Murray addressed the incident by saying: “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way. The world is different than it was when I was a little kid… What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out.”

It’s been reported that after the issue was settled, both Murray and the woman were willing to finish the film; however, producers at Searchlight decided to end the production for good to avoid controversy.

Murray most recently starred alongside Zac Effron in Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

[Via]