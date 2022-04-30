Bill Murray may be getting older, but that doesn't mean he can't learn new tricks – or correct the ones that aren't working for him anymore. Earlier this month it was announced that production on Being Mortal (set to be Aziz Ansari's directorial debut) has been put on hold following a "complaint."

Eventually, it was revealed that the halt came to be because of alleged "inappropriate behaviour" on the Ghostbusters actor's part, and in a recent catch-up with CNBC, Murray gave further insight into what happened behind the scenes.

"I did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way," the 71-year-old explained, describing the incident as a "difference of opinion." From the sounds of things, he and the other party involved are working to find common ground.

"As of now, we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other," he shared. "We are both professionals, we like each others’ work, we like each other I think, and if we can’t really get along and trust each other there’s no point in going further working together or making the movie as well."

Murray added that the entire experience has been "quite an education" for him.

The Illinois-born entertainer assured listeners that he'll only go forward with the project if the woman involved "is okay with it," and that he is "trying to learn" from everything that's unfolded.

"I think it's a sad dog that can't learn anymore," Murray said. "That's a really sad puppy that can't learn anymore. I don't want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it."

"What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill of," he concluded – check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the status of Being Mortal's production.

