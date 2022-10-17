Keke Palmer says that she’d like to see Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut, Being Mortal, be finished after work on the film was cut short due to a complaint about her co-star, Bill Murray’s, inappropriate behavior on set. Palmer says that a “major rewrite” would have to take place for the movie to ever see the light of day.

“If somebody could figure it out, it would be Aziz,” Palmer told Variety on the carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. “Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It’s an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it.”

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

“[Ansari] would probably have to do a major rewrite, but I know what we got was gold,” she added.

As for what Murray did, a recent report from Puck suggested that he began kissing and straddling the young woman who filed the complaint while they were both wearing masks on set. She reportedly said that she was “horrified,” but couldn’t move because he outweighed her.

“I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” he explained after the incident was made public.

Murray reportedly paid out a $100,000 settlement to the woman.

