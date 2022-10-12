Michael Jordan’s sneaker legacy began with the Air Jordan 1 back in 1984. The shoe was available to the public in 1985, and since that time, Jordan Brand has given the sneaker a ton of colorways. With that being said, nothing will ever top the “Chicago” color scheme which is an ode to the Chicago Bulls. The shoe has come back in numerous forms, and now, it is back in a “Lost & Found” make-up.

In the official images down below, the shoe has your typical “Chicago” look to it. From the white base to the red overlays, you immediately get hit with a wave of nostalgia. From there, we have the black Nike swoosh and a black cuff, which brings everything together. The shoe sneaker has a bit of an aged look to it, which definitely helps fit the “Lost & Found” narrative that Jumpman is trying to go for.

If you are trying to get your hands on this special version of the Air Jordan 1, you will be able to do so as of November 19th for a price of $180 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

