The movie “Juice” was released 30 years ago and has been coined a classic by those who remember the film fondly. The movie—starring Tupac Shakur, Omar Epps, Jermaine Hopkins, and Khalil Kain—was centered around four friends living in Harlem. After dabbling in petty crime, their friendship was tested the night they planned to commit a robbery.

Three decades later, Epps revealed a few facts about the film that no one ever knew. The 49-year-old sat down with Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo on their podcast, The Crew Has It.

Paramount/Getty Images

While there, he reminisced about filming the movie, saying that most scenes were improvised.

“The script for Juice was written ten years before we did it, so all of the verbiage and slang in there was… from dudes in the ’80s and ’70s, like ‘Hey sucka.’ We was like, ‘Nah,'” he said.

Epps then explained how the director, Ernest Dickerson, allowed him and his castmates to have creative control over some of the lines. “So, we basically, me and Pac, freestyled the whole movie,” he added.

The actor recalled one of the most famous scenes being made up. “The great locker moment and all that, this is off the top.” In the clip, Bishop approaches Q in a barren hallway shortly before Q tells him never to pull a gun on him again.

Honing in on the opportunity, Epps added, “That was great because it helped me improve my process of being in the moment.”

Watch the captivating interview below.