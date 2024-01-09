The Cast Of "Juice": Where Are They Now?

Most hip hop fans who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s are undoubtedly familiar with the hit 1992 film Juice, starring Tupac Shakur, Omar Epps, Khalil Kain, and Jermaine Hopkins. The film tells a gritty tale of power, friendship, and the consequences of untreated mental health in a pervasive environment of crime and poverty. Now, over 30 years after the iconic film's release, fans have wondered what has become of the actors who brought these fascinating characters to life.

Tupac Shakur

If you're reading this, you almost certainly know that Tupac Shakur was tragically shot and killed in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1996. The rapper starred in Juice as Roland Bishop, the film's central antagonist. Juice served as Shakur's feature film debut, opening doors in his career for a host of other movie and television roles before his untimely death at the age of 25. In the years following his breakout performance, the "Dear Mama" vocalist starred in a number of classic films, including Poetic Justice, Above The Rim, Gridlock'd, and Gang Related.

In addition to his thriving acting career, Tupac Shakur also continued releasing music after appearing in Juice in 1992. After releasing his debut album in 1991, the rapper launched four full-length LPs, including a collaborative album with the rap group Thug Life. Following his death, Tupac's music would continue to be released posthumously for years, showcasing his prolific recording process and inimitable work ethic. The rapper has gone down in history as one of the most popular and impactful emcees of all time.

Omar Epps

Like Tupac Shakur, Juice served as Omar Epps's breakout role in film. The Brooklyn-born actor stars in the movie as Quincy "Q" Powell, the central protagonist. In the decades since Juice first premiered, Epps has continued appearing in film and television roles, most notably starring in the hit Fox series House as Dr. Eric Foreman. Epps appeared in 175 episodes of the medical drama between 2004 and 2012 and often served as a straight-edged man against Hugh Laurie's eccentric medical practices.

Beyond House, Omar Epps has appeared in such projects as Scream 2, In Too Deep, Against The Ropes, and Trick. Most recently, the actor showcased his talents in the hit Starz original series Power Book 3: Raising Kanan. In the series, Epps portrays NYPD detective Malcolm Howard. Despite many rumors circulating in Hollywood, Epps clarified during a 2018 interview on The Breakfast Club that he is not related to comedian Mike Epps.

Khalil Kain

Like his co-stars, Khalil Kain made his acting debut in Juice back in 1992. Now, over 30 years after the crime thriller's release, Kain has amassed dozens of on-screen credits and even taking up directing. His biggest recent credits include projects such as Misguided Behavior, Coming To Africa, Faceblocked, and The Bricks. In 2022, Kain made his directing debut with the film The Millennial, which he also starred in. The film made its world premiere at the 2021 Hip Hop Film Festival and opened to generally positive reviews. With so much success in his on-screen career, this may mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Khalil Kain.

Jermaine Hopkins

Jermaine Hopkins, also known as "Huggy," was the only member of the main cast who had appeared in another major motion picture before Juice. Having starred as Thomas Sams in Lean On Me three years earlier, Hopkins was among the most experienced of the core four. In the years following the film's release, Huggy went on to appear in a host of other film and television projects, including a four-episode stint on The Royal Family, a leading role in the TV movie Strapped, and most recently, a prominent placement in 2023's Sebastian. The actor also reunited with Tupac Shakur for an appearance in the 1996 film Bullet.

Unfortunately, Hopkins has also suffered some legal trouble in the decades since Juice was released. The actor was arrested in 2011 and 2017 on marijuana charges. The first arrest saw him taking 30 days in jail and three years probation after attempting to purchase 200 pounds of weed from an undercover police officer, while the 2017 arrest resulted in two years of probation. Luckily, these legal issues haven't done much to hamper Hopkins' career, as the actor has continued to appear in movies and television consistently.

