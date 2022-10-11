Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death.

His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King threatened to harm Charleston.

“Man, we are about to whoop your a*s when you come back here. I can see you had a soft upbringing,” King said in an Instagram video. Following this, Charleston brought the Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton County Prosecutor, Fani Willis, into the mix.

Their beef didn’t end there, though. T.I. jumped to his son’s defense, which resulted in him and Charleston having a phone conversation. After their talk, Charleston hopped on IG to disclose what they talked about.

“Just got off the phone with T.I. b**** a**. You don’t get to dictate anything,” he said. Shortly after, T.I. responded by making a video of his own. “Come deal with the daddy. If you don’t want no trouble, what you keep kicking up dust for,” he asked.

Hours ago, a video surfaced of Charleston accusing the Atlanta native of being a snitch. “… Tip, you work for crime stoppers. He talking about I got a badge, you had a badge before I had a badge, T.I.,” he said.

As people expressed their opinions on his statement, one person’s comment stood out– Wack 100. The music manager wrote, “THE TRUTH CAN NEVER BE CONSIDERED DISRESPECT… CANT IGNORE THE SEED & BLAME THE TREE… EVERY ACTION WILL GET A REACTION…”

Watch the clip below.