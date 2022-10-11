Amber Rose is no stranger to sparking controversy. The mom of two has had her fair share of tumultuous relationships, marriages, makeups and breakups throughout her years in the spotlight. Although the model has kept a lower profile in recent years, she still manages to cause a stir every few months or so with her social media posts.

On Monday (October 10) Amber had the Internet buzzing over her latest Instagram story in which she listed her requirements for her perfect partner. “Why is it so hard to find an intelligent, sexy, rich, successful, tatted gentleman,” she shared. “That also has kids, but is NOT an abusive narcissist.”

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards are seen at The Nice Guy on April 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

While many followers initially agreed with the Slut Walk founder’s list, it was her religious preferences that had folks on social media divided. “And he’s definitely an atheist,” she wrote. “But also a feminist…I’m not asking for much.” Fans quickly hopped in the comment section to share their thoughts on Amber’s list.

“He’s probably in hell sis,” one Instagram user commented. “She lost me at atheist” another chimed in. However, Muva didn’t back down from her statements. She hopped under the Shaderoom’s comment section to double down on list, writing, “I said what I shaid.”

Amber has kept her relationship with estranged boyfriend and father of her youngest son, AE, on the low after he admitted to cheating on the famous model with 12 different women last year. He begged Rose for her forgiveness in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son slash, and my stepson Sebastian. All I want is my family back, and I’m willing to do anything to make things right.”

In January 2022, the pair seemed to have rekindled their romance after being spotted out and about holding hands in Los Angeles. However, no word on the couple’s relationship status as of today.