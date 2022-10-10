Bobby Fishscale is a rapper hailing from Quincy, Florida. Signed to Roc Nation, the artist is best known for delivering relatable lyrics on powerful beats. For years, he has been dedicated to reaching new heights within the music industry, and he does not plan on stopping any time soon.

Hoping to become the next emerging star out of Florida, Fishscale has worked with some of the most prominent artists in the industry. From being co-signed by Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black to working with artists like Quavo and Juicy J, the rapper has worked tirelessly to accomplish his goals.

Today (October 10), Bobby Fishscale dropped his newest single, “MADE IT.” The three-minute record consisted of a mysterious beat followed by a plethora of drums. Not wasting any time, the rapper came full force, rapping about his upbringing and current life.

“You can call me Mike-Will cause I motherf*cking made it/Want me to go back to the old me/You must be motherf*cking crazy,” he rapped.

Stream the record on the platforms below.

Quotable Lyrics

Flashback brother funeral

Still remember mama crying

When I just said a line

Reach down and touch the iron