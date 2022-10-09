Yesterday (October 8), the Jackson State Tigers took on the Alabama State Hornets. The game had a packed crowd because it was Alabama’s homecoming game, and JSU was undefeated.

Ultimately, the Tiger kept their record, beating their opponent 26-12. As the game ended, the coaches, Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson joined in the middle of the field to show their respect– or so everyone thought.

Sanders, Jackson State’s coach, held his hand out for Robinson to shake– which he did. However, once Sanders tried to lean in for a hug, Robinson stiff-armed him to reject it.

This upset Sanders, who often goes by Primetime. Upon feeling the coach’s hand on his chest, he threw it off him. Robinson walked away, but Sanders stood there in a state of shock, confused about what had happened.

Here is what happened between Eddie Robinson Jr. and Deion Sanders at midfield. pic.twitter.com/Xs0gDDjGou — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) October 8, 2022

Apparently, their feud stemmed from comments made leading up to the game. When speaking on their matchup prior, Sanders said, “It was brilliant to invite us there because you’re going to make some money. But what comes with money? All money ain’t good money.”

After the incident happened, Robinson told ESPN, “He ain’t SWAC. I’m SWAC… you’re not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want a bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell off.”

Upon hearing his remarks, Sanders offered a rebuttal. He said, “You meant that mess… One of the comments that kind of disturbed me out of all the comments, that I’m not SWAC. Who is? I got time today. Who is SWAC if I ain’t SWAC? Who is SWAC if I ain’t SWAC?”

[via]