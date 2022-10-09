21 Savage has partnered with RtA (Road To Awe) to release a special capsule inspired by his next album. The RtA x Savage collection is available through RtA directly as well as Saks Fifth Avenue.

Included in the collection are jeans, a short-sleeve button-up, and graphic tees, all bearing 21’s iconic dagger symbol.

21 spoke with Complex, ahead of the release, and reflected on what it’s been like venturing into the fashion industry: “I’ve always been into fashion on a luxury level. It’s lit. This time I got to link with RtA to co-design denim with custom accents that fit my aesthetic.”

He continued: “We tapped into my music with phrases and the dagger symbol—almost like dropping album merch but in an elevated space. As an artist, I respect the fashion world. I’m into collaborating on a mutual vision.”

RtA CEO David Rimokh added that they were going for something that was “leaps ahead of standard merch.”

“With our aesthetic and expertise, we were able to facilitate his vision of elevating his footing in the fashion world,” Rimokh continued. “Savage’s upcoming album plays on the duality of friend and enemy. As a brand we are big on duality and contrast.”

Prices for pieces in the collection range from $225 to $455. 21 celebrated the launch of the collaboration at the Saks Fifth Avenue location in Atlanta on Thursday.

Check out 21 Savage’s collaboration with RtA below.

