On October 6, a man went on a stabbing rampage while on the Las Vegas strip. As stated by the police department, the incident took place at the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at around 11:42 in the morning.

The suspect, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Getty Images

As for why Barrios decided to commit these heinous acts, he told officers that he believed he was being made fun of. According to the police report, the man went into a nearby hotel searching for job openings and was told by a security guard to “jump in front of a bus.”

Following that run-in, he walked to a bridge where he met two women he believed were “laughing at him and making fun of his clothing,” according to the police report. This led to him attacking the women and looking for other people to harm to release his anger.

This raw video shot by Montreal tourist Pierre Fandrich shows one of the victims of a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip. Eight were stabbed. Two are dead. Three are critical. | Coverage: https://t.co/v6L29iayAt pic.twitter.com/Ve5gm2M905 — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) October 6, 2022

James LaRochelle, the Las Vegas Metro Police Deputy Chief, spoke on the matter, saying, “This was an isolated incident; all evidence indicates Barrios acted alone, and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.”

He also extended his condolences to the victims and their families, adding, “This is clearly a very tragic and hard-to-understand murder investigation that deeply impacts our community.”

Yesterday (October 7), Barrios appeared before a judge and was not given bail. He is scheduled to come to court again on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.