Last night was not a particularly good one for the Los Angeles Rams as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers. It was a horrible game for Matthew Stafford, and for the most part, fans were left unimpressed with the start the Rams have had to the season. They don’t look like a Super Bowl team, and they are being hit with the harsh realities of the NFL.

Luckily for the Rams, they did end up getting at least one highlight reel play which came from none other than Bobby Wagner. As you can see in the two clips below, Wagner knocked down a fan who ran onto the field with a smoke bomb. The hit was massive and it led to the fan’s arrest.

OMG BOBBY WAGNER JUST TRUCKED THE FAN THAT RAN ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/uwoEzkrFxc — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

A fan ran on the field with a pink smoke bomb… and Bobby Wagner came in and LEVELED him. pic.twitter.com/RRioBz727u — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

According to TMZ, there was actually a second fan involved, and they were both there for the same cause. They are animal rights activists who work with Direct Action Everywhere. Both of these individuals were arrested and subsequently let go. The man who got tackled even got burned by his own smoke bomb, which is certainly a self-inclifcted L that will be hard to recover from.

RELEASED: Alex and Allison, the 2 activists who disrupted tonight’s NFL game, have been released from police custody. Alex, who was tackled by Bobby Wagner, has a burn on his arm. Otherwise, they’re a bit beaten up but in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/svajBkuDz3 — Direct Action Everywhere (@DxEverywhere) October 4, 2022

Fans have been known to get obliterated by players, and this was yet another example of that. Thankfully, we have players like Wagner who are ready for action when the time is right.

