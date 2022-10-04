Karl-Anthony Towns is gearing up for a huge season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team has added Rudy Gobert to the roster, and there is this feeling that the team will be contending in the Western Conference, at least on a level that the franchise hasn’t seen in quite some time.

Unfortunately, Towns found himself with an infection in his throat last week and it even landed him in the hospital. Towns actually lost 17 pounds while in the hospital, and according to the T-Wolves star, it was not COVID-related. Regardless, it was incredibly scary as he had breathing issues and could barely walk. He is now doing much better, but as he told ESPN, he had a lot to worry about.

David Berding/Getty Images

“I’m still recovering. I’m still getting better,” Towns said. “There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball [during the illness].”

As a result of this illness, Towns had to miss training camp, and now, he will have to wait a bit more before he can fully participate in preseason games. It is an unfortunate development for a player who just wants to be with his teammates.

Francois Durand/Getty Images For Christian Dior

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.

[Via]