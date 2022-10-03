Their names may have been in controversies in the past, but Megan Thee Stallion and Parison Fontaine are one of the more unproblematic couples in Hip Hop. The pair have been known to share their intimate moments with fans, often joking or showing affection in photos or videos, including a recent social media post.

We recently reported on a clip where Fontaine went all out to give Megan an October surprise to kick off an entire Halloween month. In another video, the femcee playfully teases that now that most of her “hot girls” are married, Pardi may need to get it together.

Megan showed off her friends who are married and “giving real Hot Wife sh*t.”

“I’m inspired!” Meg added before she teased, “Pressure’s on Pardi.” Her friends got a good chuckle out of that one, but with the way they’ve been going, it wouldn’t surprise their fans if wedding bells were in the future.

Meanwhile, as Megan celebrates with her loved ones, the rapper does have more serious matters on the horizon. Not only is her legal troubles with 1501 Certified Entertainment still pushing forward, but the Houston hitmaker is also preparing for the trial involving Tory Lanez.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s playful clip below.