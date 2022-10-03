Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been extremely critical of some of today’s NBA stars. With COVID-19 and vaccine debates running amock, Kareem has gone after players like LeBron James, as well as Kyrie Irving. In fact, Abdul-Jabbar still has quite a bit to say about Kyrie, who has been unrelenting in his anti-vaxx, pro-Alex Jones sentiment.

Abdul-Jabbar decided to speak on Irving’s actions in a recent substack article, and the former Lakers legend did not pull any punches. Abdul-Jabbar spoke about Irving’s influence on the youth and how he doesn’t particularly care for how Irving uses his large platform.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes,” Kareem wrote. “When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society—Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russel, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, and more—it becomes clear how much Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks.”

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

These are some harsh words, and while Abdul-Jabbar is passionate about this topic, it doesn’t seem like Kyrie is concerned with the criticism. The Nets star has always done his own thing, and he will continue to do so, regardless of what Kareem might have to say.

