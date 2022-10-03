Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat have agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension. The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year will be getting $120 million of the deal guaranteed with the rest coming in incentives.

The news comes from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski who confirmed the story with Herro’s agents, Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Herro has played a key role in the Heat’s success since being selected 13th overall by the organization in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Heat star Jimmy Butler recently praised the 22-year-old during an interview with ESPN’s Israel Gutierrez in April.

“We trust in him a lot,” Butler said of Herro. “Obviously he has the ball a lot of the time, and obviously when someone does have the ball that much, you trust in them to take the right shots, which he does, and get everybody involved, which he does. But he’s grown since he came into the league. He’s going to continue to do that.”

With the new deal, he becomes the sixth first-round player from the draft class to agree on a rookie extension, following Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, and more.

