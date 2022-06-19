Miami Heat star Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry have announced that they are expecting a second child together, amid rumors that Herro recently cheated on his longtime girlfriend. The couple made the major announcement on Instagram with a post revealing January 2023 as the due date.

"One more to adore," Henry captioned the picture.



Herro and Henry's first child, Zya, was born on September 14, 2021. The couple was rumored to have broken up, last week, after Henry shared ominous messages about cheating on her social media accounts and appeared to have scrubbed Herro from her pages.

“If you cheat on someone that is willing to do anything for you, you actually cheated yourself out of loyalty,” one post read.

Despite infidelity rumors, Herro recently shared a birthday tribute to Henry on Instagram in honor of her 28th birthday.

“Words can’t describe how much I appreciate you,” Herro wrote in the post. “Ain’t no tellin where we’d be at without you. You’ve been my rock holding it down for 2 years, I can’t wait to see what life has in store for us. Enjoy. Smile. More life to 28 biggggg babbyyyy.”

The post included pictures of the couple as well as their daughter.

