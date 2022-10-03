Billy Eichner spoke about the box office turnout for his newest romantic comedy, Bros, on Twitter, Sunday. While he states that critics are raving about the film, he says straight people, “especially in certain parts of the country,” aren’t showing up to see the movie.

“Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out,” Eichner began the series of posts. “It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie.”

(Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

He went on to cite examples of critics loving the Bros as well, but that the film was also pulled from one theater chain for showing “gay content.”

He continued: “That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately. Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.”

Bros was released to theaters on September 30, 2022. The rom-com follows a neurotic podcast host who meets a detached lawyer.

Check out Billy Eichner’s recent rant on Twitter below.

Rolling Stone already has BROS on the list of the best comedies of the 21st century. What’s also true is that at one point a theater chain called Universal and said they were pulling the trailer because of the gay content. (Uni convinced them not to). America, fuck yeah, etc etc. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2022

Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!! ❤️🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2022

