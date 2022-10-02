Rapper, DaBaby, has made been in the spotlight for a while lately. The 30-year-old rapper garnered a lot of attention after he took shots at Megan The Stallion on his latest album.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

In the song “Boogeyman,” DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, revealed that he and the H-Town hottie had an alleged sexual relationship. “The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f*ckin’ on Megan Thee Stallion/Waited to say that shit on my next album/Hit it the day before too/

But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it,” he rapped.

The Charlotte rapper also went after her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, by saying, “Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the b*tch like a coward.”

DaBaby released a music video to accompany the record that has gotten over 1.5 million views. In it, he featured a Megan Thee Stallion look-alike.

While plenty of fans raved over his allegations, others paid attention to his costume. His face and body were covered in green makeup to make him resemble a monster– and it definitely did the job.

He shared a video of his ensemble up close. In the clip, you could see every tiny detail. From the scales on his face to his flared nostrils and pointy ears, it was evident that the makeup artists did their due diligence.

Check out the clip of his features below.