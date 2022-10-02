Diddy voiced his frustration with several streaming platforms during a recent rant on social media, calling out Apple Music and Spotify by name. He says that he’s tired of following various “rules and regulations” of when he can release his own music.

“Yeah we gotta change tone,” Diddy said. “Check this out, if you work for Apple or Spotify and y’all got these rules and regulations, we gotta drop our music when you want us to drop our music — yo, I drop my music when the fuck I want to drop my music. And y’all gonna have to catch up, it’s all good.”

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

While Diddy didn’t specify what music he’s having an issue releasing, the rant bodes well for fans who are hoping for new music from the legendary artist before the end of the year.

From there, Diddy remarked that there’s “people out here trying to control me. They trying to control us, fuck that. I ain’t being controlled. I’m being fucking free, I ain’t come all this way to listen to some fucking algorithm, computer rules — fuck that.”

“I want to make it totally clear, if you fuck with my shit, play it,” he continued. “If you don’t, it’s all good. You can not stop this. You can not never, ever, ever stop this. No computers, not you not your job, not your media base — you cannot stop the feeling of the frequency never, ever, ever, on God.”

Diddy also recently previewed a “Gotta Move On (Remix)” featuring Yung Miami of the City Girls.

Check out Diddy’s rant below.

Diddy says Spotify & Apple Music can't control him: "I’m being f*cking free" 👀https://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/QFWpJiqqls — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 1, 2022

