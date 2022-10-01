They have defined their relationship in a way that suits them well and it looks like Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs have made magic in the studio. This is a pair that, when rumors first rose about a romance, people saw as an unlikely match. However, they’ve been going strong for some time and the jet-setting, luxury gift-giving, and public displays of affection won’t be slowing anytime soon.

Diddy and Yung Miami have become Hip Hop’s favorite situationship, and recently, he reportedly gave her a brand new Maybach truck.

The Bad Boy mogul is making more R&B moves and it judging from his latest preview, he’s putting a spin on his recent single, “Gotta Move On.” In a video, Diddy is seen jamming to the forthcoming release while giving shout-outs. Producer Ron Browz received love for his work, Funk Flex was mentioned, and then Diddy made room for Yung Miami‘s feature by saying, “Aye yo, Caresha, talk to ’em.”

She came with those City Girls bars where she switched things up, letting it be known that no man can simply “move on” from her.

Check out the preview below and let us know what you think about Yung Miami’s addition to “Gotta Move On.”