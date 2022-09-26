They’ve gone public with their romance but Yung Miami is setting the record straight on her ongoing with Sean “Diddy” Combs. The pair have been galavanting around the globe and showing off their affections for some time, and recently, they commanded attention once again after Yung Miami’s “Papi” lavished her with expensive gifts.

We previously reported on Diddy lacing the City Girls rapper with a blinged-out chain as well as a brand new white-on-white Maybach truck. The raptress caught up with XXL and chatted about the Bad Boy mogul, revealing they are both single and mingling, sometimes together.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means,” she said. “He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

She added: “He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

When asked what it is about Diddy that she likes, Yung Miami mentioned that “he’s very funny,” also boasting about how supportive he is of her endeavors.

“I feel like he brings a different side of me that—I won’t say that I didn’t know that I had—he brings out a better side of me,” she said. “He dig deeper into me to say, “OK, you’re this and you’re that. And you don’t need this, you have that.” He brings out the better qualities of myself.”

“That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.” Expect to see much more from these two in the future.

