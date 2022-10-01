Luca Guadagnino, director of the upcoming cannibal-centered film, Bones & All, as well as 2017’s, Call Me By Your Name, says that finding parallels between his new film and the infamous Armie Hammer allegations is “preposterous.” Hammer, who starred in Call Me By Your Name, has been accused of expressing cannibalistic fantasies toward women as well as sexual assault and abusive behavior.

“Any correlation with this kind of innuendo and silliness is preposterous,” Guadagnino said at the Zurich Film Festival, according to the A.V. Club, which cites him as sounding “annoyed.”

He went on to explain that Bones & All was conceived long before any allegations had been publicized against Hammer.

Guadagnino continued: “David Kajganich and Theresa Park, the writer and one of our producers, have been working on Bones And All since the book was released. Many years ago, probably around the time when we were shooting Call Me by Your Name. It was to be directed by my great colleague Antonio Campos, but he decided not to go for it. That’s when they gave me the script.”

Bones & All stars two Call Me By Your Name alumni, Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlberg, as well as Taylor Russell. The film has been described as a road movie following two young cannibals.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 23.

