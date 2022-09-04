Armie Hammer is living at one of Robert Downey Jr.'s houses, according to a new report from Page Six, amid the disgraced Call Me By Your Name star's ongoing scandal. Downey Jr. had previously been reported to have paid for Hammer's stay at a Florida rehab center, last year.

In addition to staying at one of Downey Jr.'s "extra houses," Hammer is also reportedly staying off drugs.

“He’s sober and has been spending a lot of time with good friends and with his kids,” a source told Page Six.



Rich Polk / Getty Images

While he's the great-grandson of the late billionaire oil tycoon Armand Hammer, the actor has been struggling financially following the numerous accusations made against him as his family has reportedly cut him off. To make ends meet, Hammer has been rumored to be working as a timeshare salesman.

An attorney for Hammer responded to the rumors in a recent statement to Vanity Fair: “I can’t confirm or deny the report because Armie hasn’t addressed it. I just think it’s shitty that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a ‘normal job.’”

Hammer was recently the subject of House Of Hammer, a docuseries investigating the allegations of sexual assault as well as his affiliation with cannibalism.

Hammer has yet to comment on the documentary.

[Via]