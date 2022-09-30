Kevin Durant’s trade request from the offseason was a complete and utter failure. He tried to big-time the Nets and it did not work the way he thought it would. The team reminded him that he is under contract for four more years, and it ultimately made him rescind his request. Now, KD is in for a difficult season in Brooklyn, where he will have to get this team back to the top of the East standings.

Durant is trying to leave this trade request behind him, however, the media isn’t letting him do that. In fact, earlier today, Nick Friedell of ESPN asked KD if there were any inaccuracies surrounding the reporting of his trade request. That’s when KD clapped back at the media, saying that it’s time to let it go.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

“Can we move on past that at some point? I know it’s an interesting story,” Durant said. “I know that it took up most of the offseason and drama sells, I get that, but I didn’t miss any games, I didn’t miss any practices, I’m still here. There’s a lot of sh** that was inaccurate but it’s like I don’t want to go through it right now. We don’t got that much time right now.”

The Nets have been soaked in drama over the last couple of years, so it makes sense that KD would want to move past it. With that being said, he still wanted to get his GM and coach fired, which is something that needs to be answered for.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.