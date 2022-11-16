Kevin Durant famously asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last season. It was becoming clear that he did not agree with the team’s decisions. Additionally, the team was not having the success it was supposed to, and this led to plenty of internal frustration.

About a month after his trade request, KD decided to stay with the Nets. He was convinced that this was the best course of action, and now, his team is struggling through the first part of the season. In an interview with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Durant was very honest about the team and its current construction.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket while guarded by Mason Plumlee #24 of the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on November 05, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Durant also got to talk about his aforementioned trade request. Interestingly, it had everything to do with the way the team was preparing for games. Durant felt like the philosophy was a losing one and that the team wasn’t being held accountable. KD even urged Haynes to contact Steve Nash as the former coach would confirm all of this.

Kevin Durant Talks Trade Request

“It wasn’t difficult at all to request a trade because it was about ball,” Durant told B/R. “I went to them and was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like how we are preparing. Don’t like shootarounds. I like practices. Need more. I want to work on more s–t. Hold me accountable. Get on my ass in film if that’s going to help you get on everybody else’s head. I want to do more closeouts. I want to work on more shell drills at practice.’

“This was the type of s–t I was coming at them with. It wasn’t like, ‘Yo, y’all need to make sure everybody around me can make my life easier.’ Hell nah, I want to make everybody else’s life easier. Ask Steve Nash, you can go call him right now. I would say, ‘Yo, I need more closeout drills. We need to practice more.’ That’s what I was on.”

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots against Dorian Finney-Smith #10 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at American Airlines Center on November 07, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Overall, this has been a real nightmare for the Nets. They are trying to get better, but without Kyrie, it has been difficult. The Nets maintain a losing record, and it remains to be seen if they can get back on track.

Only time will tell whether or not Kevin Durant will request another trade. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

[Via]