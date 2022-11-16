Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the league. Unfortunately, his talents are currently being wasted in Brooklyn. The Nets have been a disaster so far this year, and it is clear that the starting lineup and depth are not good enough to get anything done.

Coming into this season, many saw this as the last chance for KD and Kyrie Irving to win a ring together. If they couldn’t get it done, then it would have to be broken up. At this point, it feels like the team is not salvageable, but then again, it is still early in the season.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 15, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant Speaks

Recently, Kevin Durant sat down with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, where he went in-depth on the last few months. Overall, KD actually seems happy with his predicament. However, he still has some unsavory things to say about his team’s starting five. Simply put, KD doesn’t think they can actually win much.

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group?” Durant asked of B/R. “You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there.”

KD went on to say that at the end of the day, he’s at peace with this current Nets squad. “I’m really having a good time. I wish y’all could hear me talk during the game. If I got mic’d up more, people would stop asking me if I’m happy or not,” he said. “I’m enjoying every moment I get to step on this f–king court, and part of it is because I tore my Achilles.”

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets is guarded by Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 15, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Some people are already roasting KD for being a bad leader and a bad teammate. After all, making comments like these is poor form, even if you meant no disrespect. Now, it just feels like KD has no belief in the squad, which is bad for morale.

At this stage of the season, anything can happen. Until then, the Nets will continue to be a weak team with a superstar who probably won’t be there much longer.

