Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are off to a very rough start that ultimately led to the firing of Steve Nash. At this point in the season, the Nets sit at a record of 2-6 and it looks like they have no chemistry. They cannot play a lick of defense and if they keep this up, the playoffs will be a distant dream.

Ime Udoka is reportedly on his way, but even that doesn’t seem like enough to get this team out of the hole they are in. The Nets are just playing bad basketball, and there are some fans out there who feel bad for KD, who looks to be playing with very little help.

John Fisher/Getty Images

While speaking on Twitter last night, Durant made it clear that he doesn’t want people to feel sorry for him. He made this point while speaking to Gerald McCoy, who urged the Nets to get KD some sort of help. Simply put, KD is happy with his predicament and is just grateful to play basketball.

“Love u my brother but please stop. I’m playing ball for a living, that’s really enough for me,” Durant said. As you can imagine, this triggered quite a few responses, with many accusing Durant of not trying to win titles anymore.

Love u my brother but please stop. I’m playing ball for a living, that’s really enough for me. https://t.co/QiAeoeCC5K — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 2, 2022

In true KD fashion, he tried to clap back at these fans, and it led to a whole dialogue about whether or not Durant is even trying anymore. In the replies below, you can see that KD just wants to hoop and that legacy talk is for the fans and the media to worry about.

If you’re a Nets fan, this is probably all very disappointing to hear. Basically, KD isn’t even concerned with winning at this stage in his career. He has two titles, and he couldn’t care less about those who say they deserve an asterisk due to who he won with.

I’m saying, my only obligation to the sport is to perfect my craft, be a student and be a good teammate…all that other shit is just extras. That’s what I mean by just hoopin. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 2, 2022

Achilles tear changes your perspective on why u play sports…u value the simple shit, that’s real toughness in my opinion. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 2, 2022

I can’t lose my boy, im kd…it’s simple — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 2, 2022

I’m staring at this big picture right now..u on some other shit — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 2, 2022

