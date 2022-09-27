Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets went through a lot of drama last season. If you remember correctly, Durant was unable to perform in the postseason and it eventually led to a trade request in the offseason. The Nets could not get a deal together, and it ultimately led to KD staying with the team.

Now, Durant is looking to show people that he is still about his business and that this Nets team can overcome anything. Yesterday, the team had its introductory press conference, and KD was adamant that he is committed to this team for the long haul, regardless of what may have happened this summer.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Today, KD officially starts training camp, and it should be interesting how he plays with guys like Ben Simmons. Either way, Durant is feeling very good about things as he took to Twitter with a message for everyone else around the league who is about to embark on training camp.

“16th training camp today, im old as shit in nba years,” KD said. “Wishing a fun and healthy season for the whole nba today, thanks to all the supporters out there, it’s much appreciated! Let’s get it”

The Nets experiment has failed thus far, but this will be one final opportunity to prove people wrong, once and for all.

