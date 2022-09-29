Kevin Durant has had some turbulent times with the Brooklyn Nets over the past few months. Back in July, Durant requested a trade from the Nets, although the team was unable to find a proper suitor. Eventually, Durant decided to scrap his request and simply ride it out with his team. After all, he is under contract for four more seasons, which gives the Nets all the leverage.

This week, Durant started training camp with the Nets, and it comes at a very interesting time for Durant. We say that because today marks Durant’s 34th birthday. He is in his 16th NBA season, and he is only a few years younger than his rival, LeBron James.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Despite the issues he’s had with the franchise, they still came through for his birthday as the team gifted KD a birthday cake in the middle of practice. As you can see in the clip below, the cake was wheeled out in front of the whole team, and Durant seemed pretty embarrassed by it all. Regardless, it was a nice little team bonding moment.

Durant and the Nets are looking to turn things around this season, and they have a real opportunity to. Hopefully, Durant can prove doubters wrong as he tries to regain confidence in Kyrie Irving and his new teammate, Ben Simmons.