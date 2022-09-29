Diddy truly is all about the benjamins. The Bad Boy founder has his hands in everything from Tequila to television stations — so money is never really an problem. He proved so last month after purchasing a $6.5 million, 9,655-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles. Last year, he bought back his Sean John Clothing brand for a cool $7.6 million.

The generous music mogul doesn’t hoard his coins just for himself. Earlier this month, he gifted his “Shawty Wop,” Yung Miami, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 which starts at $160,500. It seems like Diddy is in a giving spirit these days. During a recent interview with iHeart Radio, the 52-year Harlemite revealed that he once tipped someone $250,000.

Diddy, Yung Miami Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

“I had won $2 million in Vegas, so I tipped the person that was the dealer the quarter of a million.” According to the “Gotta Move On” rapper, he’s no stranger to leaving big tips. He added, “You know when I’m on a yacht, it’s a tip for the whole crew. If I win, we all win!” No word on when Diddy tipped the lucky casino dealer. However, he was recently in Las Vegas for the 2022 iHeart Music Festival earlier this month.

Aside from his moving performance at this year’s show, it was Diddy’s alleged guest, Daphne Joy, that had the Internet buzzing. Joy, who shares a child with 50 Cent, was called out by the Power creator for reportedly hanging out with Diddy. The mom and former video model penned a note to 50 on social media, asking to “be left alone.”

“Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my sons well being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between,” she wrote in the note. “I’m so tired of defending my character, being pre judged and constantly being Villainized.”

Diddy has yet to confirm or deny his relationship with Daphne. Share your thoughts below.