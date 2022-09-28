Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade has accomplished a lot in a very short amount of time. The brand has delivered a ton of iconic music videos while also helping bolster the success of some of the biggest artists in hip-hop. Lyrical Lemonade also has a successful music festival in Chicago, which just goes to show that fans love what the imprint is doing for the genre.

Now, Lyrical Lemonade is getting its very own Nike Air Force 1 Low. As you can see in the images below, the shoe will have a white leather upper, with a yellow Nike swoosh. From there, the Lyrical Lemonade logo will go near the back heel, on the side. The most impressive part of the shoe is the packaging which has Lyrical Lemonade branding all the way throughout.

For those of you out there who are thinking about getting these, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, September 29th over at shop.lyricallemonade.com. The release will take place at 5 PM CT so be sure to prepare yourself for the drop. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

