Over the last few years, fans have been made privy to some truly bizarre Air Jordan 1 offerings. Of course, one such model is the Air Jordan 1 Utility which is known for having big airbag-like pockets on the sides and even the back heel. These pockets are for storage and while some might find these tacky, hikers might find them incredibly useful.

This is a shoe that has received a few colorways to start out with, and for the most part, they have been quite interesting. Now, we have the “Neutral Olive” scheme below, which despite its name, is quite flashy. For instance, the base of the shoe is shiny silver, while the neutral olive glistens over top. The Nike swoosh and tongue are black, which brings in some contrasting tones.

If you are looking to grab this wild variation of the Air Jordan 1, you will be able to do so as of Friday, October 7th for a price of $170 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

