KiKi Layne says that “most” of her and Ari’el Stachel’s scenes were cut from Olivia Wilde’s newest film, Don’t Worry Darling. After a lengthy marketing campaign loaded with behind-the-scenes drama, the film made its theatrical debut on Friday.

“The best thing about [Don’t Worry Darling] is that I was lucky enough to meet [Stachel]. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life,” Layne said in a recent Instagram post.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Stachel also shared a video of himself dancing to Snoop Dogg in front of tweets complaining that he wasn’t featured more in the film. “When you end up on the cutting room floor,” he wrote over the clip.

In addition to Layne and Stachel, the film stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll. The screenplay was penned by Wilde’s Booksmart collaborator, Katie Silberman.

Crew on production for the film recently released a lengthy statement condemning reports of on-set tension between Wilde and Pugh, which they labeled “absurd.”

Following her work on Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde is set to appear in Damien Chazelle’s highly-anticipated upcoming film, Babylon, which is due out next year.

Check out Layne and Stachel’s recent Instagram posts below.

[Via]